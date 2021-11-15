Marlin DeJong, 63, of Avon, entered his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.

Visitation and fellowship time with family will be held at the First Baptist Church in Avon on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.