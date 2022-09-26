Helene Sabina Krampe, 100, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Washington, Missouri.

Helene, daughter of the late Rev. George A Schultz and wife Matilda, nee Rohlfing, was born February 7, 1922, in Harvard, Nebraska. A number of her early years were spent in the Rosebud and Hermann, Missouri area, with various stops in between. She ultimately graduated from Cole Camp High School, Cole Camp, Missouri. She attended Augustana University, Rock Island, Illinois and Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where she graduated with a degree in language and later joined the faculty there as an instructor. This is where she met her husband to be, Dale.