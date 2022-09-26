Helene Sabina Krampe, 100, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Washington, Missouri.
Helene, daughter of the late Rev. George A Schultz and wife Matilda, nee Rohlfing, was born February 7, 1922, in Harvard, Nebraska. A number of her early years were spent in the Rosebud and Hermann, Missouri area, with various stops in between. She ultimately graduated from Cole Camp High School, Cole Camp, Missouri. She attended Augustana University, Rock Island, Illinois and Lakeland University in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where she graduated with a degree in language and later joined the faculty there as an instructor. This is where she met her husband to be, Dale.
On June 25, 1953, Helene was united in marriage to Dale P. Krampe, at the United Church of Christ in Baxter, Iowa. Helene joined her husband Dale, who served as minister at the United Church of Christ in Fullerton, North Dakota from 1956 to 1961; Friedens United Church of Christ in Seward, Nebraska from 1961 to 1968; and finally, the Scotland United Church of Christ in Scotland, South Dakota from 1968 to 1990. Helene and Dale moved to Marthasville, Missouri to make their home in 1990. While in Marthasville, Helene was active in the congregation at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Marthasville, Missouri and Friends of Emmaus, Marthasville, Missouri. She enjoyed her roses and observing the birds on her many bird feeders.
Her primary focus was cooking special meals and treats for her family, whether it be a special occasion or any day of the week. In her later years, Sudoku became her passion.
Helene is survived by daughter Lisa Schwarz and husband, Daniel, of Rosenberg, Texas; son Paul Krampe and wife, Peggy, of Washington, Missouri; daughter Sara Haberman and husband, Duane of Fordyce, Nebraska; and son Carl Krampe of Washington, Missouri. Five grandchildren, Emily Hirt and husband, Nathan of Ottawa, Kansas; Daniel Krampe and Brittany Reynolds of Washington, Missouri; Jolene Kostal and husband, Jim of Tyndall, South Dakota; Lisa Hines and husband, Kelly of Moorcroft, Wyoming; and Leslie Schwarz of Houston, Texas. Six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hirt of Ottawa, Kansas; Dakota Krampe of Washington, Missouri; Kelsey Stainbrook and husband, Jesse of Vermillion, South Dakota; Brody Fuchs of Tyndall, South Dakota; Zachary Ulmer of Rapid City, South Dakota; and Noah Hine and wife, Emily of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Four great-great-grandsons, Miles and Finn Stainbrook; and Luke and Josiah Hines.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale on May 6, 2018; her parents; one sister, Margaret Schultz; two brothers, Rev. Max Schultz and Rev. Valerius Schultz; and sister-in-law, Beth Allan.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 23, 2022, in Washington, Missouri, with burial in Bethany United Church of Christ Cemetery in Berger, Missouri.
The family requests that any memorials be made in honor of Helene to “Living Beyond Breast Cancer.”
Commented