Eldean “Dean” Elmore Lippert, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jake Van Der Linden officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Eldean “Dean” Elmore Lippert was born April 3, 1946, in Tripp, South Dakota, to Edward and Christina (Mudder) Lippert. He grew up in Tripp, South Dakota and graduated from Tripp High School. He married Margie York on April 10, 1971, and to this union three children were born: Jessine, Amy and Allen. They moved to Yankton, South Dakota and Dean was the assistant manager of Super Value and later became an aide at the Human Services Center in Yankton. He married Gloria Aune on December 22, 1991, and continued to work for HSC until his retirement in 2014. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s after Gloria’s death, and he became a resident of Autumn Winds Assisted Living and later Good Samaritan Society of Tyndall.
Dean had a green thumb and loved gardening, especially his flower garden. He had a hobby farm, where he milked and sold goats milk to people with food allergies. He had a beautiful voice and often sang at weddings and funerals. He enjoyed being a grandfather to his seven grandchildren and an uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his three children: Jessine (Kevin) Dutcher of Yankton, South Dakota; Amy (Troy) Dinger of Aberdeen, South Dakota and Allen (Kristina) Lippert of Chamberlain, South Dakota; seven grandchildren: Kyler (Lia) Dinger, Kennedy Dinger, Saylor Lippert, Wheeler Lippert, Apollo Lippert, Island Lippert and Hero Lippert; two great-grandchildren; sister, Danelda VanDuysen of Wagner, South Dakota; two sisters-in-law: Nancy (Charlie) Larson of Yankton and Mary (Jim) Delozier of Castle Rock, Colorado; brother-in-law, David Aune of Mission Hill, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death and waiting to meet him in heaven are his wife, Gloria; parents; and siblings: Marcella Voight, Leola Lukkes, Darlene Baumiller, Elroy Lippert, and Elwood Lippert.
Dean’s children are forever grateful to the staff of the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, who provided a wonderful, loving home and exceptional care to their father and would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 22, 2022
