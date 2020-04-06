David Souhrada, age 73 of Yankton, died Saturday, April 4 at Avera Sister James Care Center.
A private family service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The public may view live stream from the funeral home website, www.goglinfh.com. Simply go to the link on David Souhrada’s page.
David Jerome Souhrada was born Tuesday, November 12, 1946 in Yankton, SD to Gust and Lillian (Zdenek) Souhrada. He lived on the farm near Lesterville being the third generation to farm the land. He went to country school and graduated from Tabor High School. He was in the Army National Guard for six years. David married Rosalyn Tramp in 1997. David worked over nights at Walmart for just over eight years. He moved to Yankton in 2007 for health reasons.
David is survived by his sister Kathy (Rod) Skorpik; nephews Brian Plath (Niki Bowns) of Waukee, Iowa, and Jason (Kristin) Plath of Lincoln, Nebraska; niece Kristin (Bob) Heckenlaible of Menno, SD; four step children Lori Leyden of Yankton, June Fitch of Mission Hill, Susan Sherman of Yankton and Dean Daniels of Yankton; special friends Dionne Hento of Yankton and Mandi Lampman of Yankton; friends Amber Larson of Yankton, Michelle Smejkal of Gayville, Diane Korus of Yankton and Sara Roth of Yankton.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosalyn Souhrada, two step-children Margaret Kostel and Mike Daniels.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
