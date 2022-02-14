Marie Graveland, age 80, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center.
A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 19th from 3-6 p.m., at the Minerva’s Banquet Room (1607 E SD-50, Yankton, SD).
A 2nd Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 20th at 3:00 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church in Canton, SD.
Marie was born on April 28, 1941, in Yankton, SD to William and Agnes (Pokorney) Hojem. She attended Yankton High School and graduated from Mendocino College, Ukiah, CA in 1991. Marie married William Graveland in 1960. Tira, Randy and Aaron were born to this union.
Marie worked a variety of jobs though her life. Her favorite job was running a daycare. Her last job was working in a convalescent nursing home.
Marie loved fishing, flowers, and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafts, nature, dead trees, painting, children and helping people. She wrote a children’s book and was a published poet. She was a devoted member of 1st Baptist Church in Canton who never lost her faith in God.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Aaron (Christy) Graveland, Yankton, SD and Tira Graveland (Julie Johnson); sister-in-law, Patty Hojem; grandchildren, Daniel (Chanda) Graveland, Chasity Graveland (Nick St. Pierre), Eric (Katie) Graveland, Nick Graveland (Ellie Yeager), and Madrid Rios (Brianna Karstens); great-grandchildren, Kayla Graveland, Anna Graveland, Mason Graveland, Raziel Graveland, Ryden Rios. Other survivors include Toni Williams, Carrie Dempsey, Sandra Chappa, and James Carlan and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Randy, and brother, Larry Hojem.
