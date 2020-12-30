Due to the current health concerns, private funeral services for Harold Theodore Ludens, 91, of Springfield will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. The service will be live-streamed at the Emmanuel Reformed Church YouTube page. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield, with military honors.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Theodore Ludens died on December 27, 2020 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, following a brief illness. He attained the age of 91 years, 2 months, and 2 days.
Harold was born on a farm near Springfield on October 25, 1929, the son of Walter and Grace (Wynia) Ludens. He attended Lincoln School District #38 and Springfield High School, graduating in 1947.
Harold married Marjorie Anne Odens on February 28, 1952 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in rural Springfield. They lived in Oceanside, CA while Harold served in the US Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton. Their first child, Michael, was born in Oceanside. They returned to Springfield following Harold’s release from the Marine Corps in December of 1953. They lived and farmed west of Springfield, where they were blessed with four more children. Harold also did custom combining, custom welding, and livestock truck driving. He continued to farm after he and Marjorie moved to the acreage near town where his parents previously lived. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage until Marjorie’s passing on July 26, 2019.
Harold will be remembered for his friendliness and sense of humor. He was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. He served on the church cemetery committee and as a 4-H leader. He enjoyed attending farm auctions and antique tractor shows, restoring his old V-8 tractor, bowling, having coffee with friends and bragging about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thankful for having shared his life are his children: Michael and wife Mary Lou Ludens of Sioux Falls; Jane King and husband Dale of Hinckley, OH; Joan Tolsma and husband Lauren of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law Sheri Ludens, wife of Ivan, of Springfield; and Brian Ludens and wife Kim of Brandon; 14 grandchildren: Bradley Ludens, Nicole Morken, Dan Tolsma, Amy Luedy, Whitney Tolsma, Christopher King, Tausha Campbell, Shane Ludens, Jonathan King, Casi Ludens, Mary Martin, Stephanie Ludens, Lexie Ludens, and Brittany Ludens; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Sue Pudwill and husband Myron of Lincoln, NE; two sisters-in-law: Beverly Jelsma of Springfield and Alice Odens of Chamberlain; brother-in-law Gary Odens and wife Sandy of Avon; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, son Ivan, granddaughter Megan O’Connor, brother Clarence Ludens and wife Gertrude, sister-in-law Winifred Kastein and husband Bernard, brothers-in-law: Philip Odens and wife Eva, Isaac Odens and wife Evelyn, Alvin Odens, and Robert Jelsma.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 31, 2020
