Sally Ann Townsend, 60, of Crofton, Nebraska, died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
