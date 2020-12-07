Diane C. Bonertz, 57, of Sioux Falls passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Diane’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented