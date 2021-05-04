Tyler Gabriel Tellinghuisen, 11, of Harrisburg, SD passed on to the Heavens peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at the Garden of Memories in Yankton, SD.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel.
Tyler was born to Stephanie and Jason Tellinghuisen on September 18th, 2009 in Sioux Falls, SD. He had a happiness within him that radiated pure light. Ty was born with the same rare genetic condition that his older brother, Aidan, had. The condition was unique to just the two of them. We strived to give Ty the best life possible — for him to be comfortable, happy and loved. Ty’s beautiful story was his to write! He may not have been able to talk, but he spoke through his eyes, his sounds and his smile ... He found a way to connect us all without ever uttering a word.
Nothing made Ty smile bigger than hearing his Daddy’s voice and his Mama’s snuggles. He was a master cat-napper and a champ at homeschool. He loved his teacher and their fun art projects. He loved music lessons, listening to country music and watching football with his bonus dad, Andrew. His favorite room to be in was his brother Cole’s — the two of them were rarely apart! And he was always near the playful sounds of his little sisters. His siblings have immeasurable love for him!
We’ll miss our Ty Ty beyond words but we find comfort in the reunion he now has with his brother, Aidan, who passed in 2016 at the age 7. The brothers never left each other’s side here on earth! Aidan surely gave him the biggest, long-awaited hug! They are now running and playing, free and together!
We could not have asked God for a more perfect boy. His journey was so pure and what he taught us changed us in the best of ways. Our baby, our special boy, he will forever be.
Grateful for having shared Ty’s life are his parents Jason Tellinghuisen and Stephanie (Andrew Nelson) Tellinghuisen; his siblings Cole Tellinghuisen, Nadia Nelson, Letty Nelson, and Jovie Nelson of Harrisburg, SD and Arya Tellinghuisen of Sioux Falls, SD; his grandparents: Karl Diede of Springfield, SD, Debra Diede and Ken Becvar of Tyndall, SD, Patricia Thole of Aitkin, MN, and Lawrence and Elizabeth Nelson of Littleton, MA; his aunts and uncles: Keith (Amber) Begordis, Carrie (Ray) Fern, Vicki (Mark) Sorlie, Angela (Cheldon) Frank, Tiffany Tellinghuisen, Matt Diede, Diandra (Kelly Gordon) Diede, Karlin (Tanner) Houseman, Mae Nelson, and Marissa (Spencer Schade) Diede; his many SD and MN cousins; his teacher Shanna Gramm; and many friends and family all throughout the world.
Tyler is preceded in death by his brother Aidan Tellinghuisen, his sister Anja Tellinghuisen and his grandfather Steven Tellinghuisen.
