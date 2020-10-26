In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state reported 538 new infections — more than a quarter of which were recorded in Bon Homme County.
The county reported 140 new positive tests for the second straight day Monday, which is mostly a reflection of the outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. Overall, the county has recorded 573 new infections since Oct. 16.
As of Friday, the Springfield prison reported 305 positive tests (204 inmates, 11 staff).
Also Monday, Yankton County saw 11 new cases, marking the 12th day in the last 13 that the county has reached double figures in infections. However, 13 new recoveries were also reported. The hospitalizations at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton rose by two to seven, according to the DOH website. All of them are intensive-care beds. No one was reported on ventilators.
Overall, no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in South Dakota Monday, with the state toll holding at 375.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 140 new cases (733 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 1 new recovery (155), 617 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 6 new cases (371), 0 new hospitalizations (59), 1 new recovery (257), 114 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (788), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 6 new recoveries (631), 149 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (160), 0 new hospitalizations (25), 1 new recovery (111), 45 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (215), 1 new hospitalization (21), 3 new recoveries (148), 65 active cases;
• Turner County — 5 new cases (451), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 4 new recoveries (261), 179 active cases;
• Union County — 6 new cases (725), 1 new hospitalization (44), 1 new recovery (541), 173 active cases;
• Yankton County — 11 new cases (792), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 13 new recoveries (512), 275 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal late Sunday showed three new cases for Dixon County (162 overall) and one new positive test in Cedar County, its 139th. No new infections were reported in Knox County (253).
In the DOH’s weekly update of South Dakota educational facilities, there were 581 new cases reported in grades K-12 last week (Oct. 18-24), a decrease of 10 from the previous week. To date, the K-12 schools have recorded 3,558 total cases (2,502 students, 1,050 staff), with 2,797 recoveries reported. Last week, 295 schools reported at least one active case, while 592 schools did not.
Among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 126 new cases were reported last week, down from 159 the week before. So far, 1,895 total cases have been reported (1,742 students, 153 staff), with 1,703 recoveries.
South Dakota statistics for Monday were:
• Total Cases — 39,741 (+538: 525 confirmed, 13 probable);
• Active Cases — 11,061;
• Recoveries — 28,305 (+222);
• Hospitalizations — 2,453 ever hospitalized (+17); 377 currently hospitalized (+21);
• Testing — 3,521 new tests processed; 1,164 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 582 new infections late Sunday. There was also one new death, raising the state toll to 596.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 63,797 (+582);
• Active Cases — 21,271 (+15);
• Recoveries — 41,930 (+566);
• Hospitalizations — 2,846 ever hospitalized (+13); 435 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 4,398 new tests processed; 2,408 new individuals tested.
