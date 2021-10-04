COVID Update for Oct. 4, 2021: South Dakota Reports 15 New Deaths

South Dakota recorded 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Union County — in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths represented the largest one-day increase in the state since Jan. 28. They raised South Dakota’s overall toll to 2,160.
The Union County COVID death was its 44th overall and the first since April 29.
South Dakota saw 366 new infections Monday.
Active cases dropped to 7,215 (-110), with active hospitalizations dipping to 201 (-12). There were 18 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded eight new infections and five new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 123.
Also, Charles Mix County posted 11 new positive tests, the sixth time in nine reporting days the county has seen a double-digit rise in cases.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Monday included: Clay County, +4; Hutchinson County, +1; and Union County, +9.
In the DOH’s weekly update of South Dakota’s community spread map, both Clay and Turner counties were upgraded from high community spread to substantial community spread, while the other counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread. Statewide, 55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties were listed as high community spread, down four from last week.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday reported five active cases (2 students, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Friday. There were eight people in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus (-1).
