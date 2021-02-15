South Dakota reported 61 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,844.
Locally, Yankton County reported three new infections and one new recovery, raising the number of active cases to 36.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
In the weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, the DOH reported 109 new cases last week among grade K-12 schools, down three from the previous week. To date, there have been 10,809 total cases (8,105 students; 2,704 staff), with 10,663 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 27 new cases were reported last week, an increase from 23 the previous week. Overall, there have been 3,483 positive tests reported (2,975 students; 508 staff), with 3,451 recoveries.
Also, the DOH officially lowered its COVID-19 vaccination age to 70 as of Monday.
“The vaccination age will continue to be decreased in five-year increments as vaccine supply allows until all people age 65 and older can be vaccinated,” the DOH said in a press release.
Here are other statistics Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 110,376 (+61: 44 confirmed, 17 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,092 (+19);
• Recoveries — 106,440 +42);
• Hospitalizations — 6,446 ever hospitalized (+8); 86 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 923 new tests processed; 336 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 154,548 total vaccinations (+1,556); 104,661 individuals vaccinated (+766).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 92 new infections and one new death. The state death toll rose to 2,003.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 197,328 (+92);
• Recoveries — 143,335 (+23);
• Hospitalizations — 5,962 ever hospitalized (+12); 195 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 1,639 new tests processed; 396 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 289,118 (+1,567).
———
South Dakotans wanting to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wanting to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.