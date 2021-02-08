In a light report, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 54 new COVID-19 infections Monday.
The number of active cases dropped to 2,308 — the lowest level since Aug. 28 — while the number of those currently hospitalized dipped by one to 112.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,809.
Yankton County saw no new cases and one new recovery, with active cases dropping to 44. There was one new COVID-related hospitalization reported, raising the county’s pandemic total to 129.
Area counties recording new COVID-19 cases included Clay (+2), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+2) and Union (+5) in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
In Monday’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, the DOH reported 112 new cases last week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6) in grades K-12, a decrease of 40 from the previous week. Overall, there have been 10,669 cases reported (7,999 students; 2,670 staff) with 10,504 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 23 new cases were recorded last week, down from 26 the previous week. To date, there have been 3,454 cases reported (2,948 students; 505 staff), with 3,430 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday reported four active cases (all students), down one from Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose by one to 18, with three of those on campus (+2).
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 109,283 (+54: 43 confirmed, 11 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,308 (-8);
• Recoveries — 105,166 (+62);
• Hospitalizations — 6,377 ever hospitalized (+7); 112 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 888 new tests processed; 333 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 125,321 total vaccinations (+1,058); 86,304 individuals vaccinated (+700).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday recorded 104 new cases and no new deaths, with the state’s death toll remaining at 1,968.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 193,826 (+104);
• Recoveries — 140,902 (+494);
• Hospitalizations — 5,901 ever hospitalized (+5); 250 currently hospitalized (-22);
• Testing — 2,157 new tests processed; 471 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 234,132 (+1,237).
