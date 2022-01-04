Coming off a four-day pause in reporting due to the New Year’s holiday and with the omicron variant surging, South Dakota posted huge increases in COVID-19 infections and active cases, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
In addition, four new deaths were reported, including one in Hutchinson County.
The DOH recorded 3,047 new infections over the four-day period, compared to 1,265 new cases reported one week ago coming out of the Christmas holiday. Tuesday’s report represented the biggest one-day rise ever posted by the DOH, topping 2,019 cases recorded on Nov. 12, 2020.
On its online portal Tuesday, the DOH warned, “Today's COVID-19 cases include 4 days of reporting (due to the holiday), some delayed reporting last week from healthcare facilities, and true increases in COVID-19 cases due to the transition of Omicron variant becoming the circulating virus.”
Active cases soared by 22% to 10,753 (+1,975), the highest level since Dec. 16, 2020.
Current hospitalizations climbed to 261, up 23 from Monday. There were 50 new hospitalizations reported.
Also, the seven-day test positivity rate rose to 25.5%.
The four new deaths raised South Dakota’s pandemic toll to 2,498. For Hutchinson County, the new COVID fatality was its 30th overall; its most recent death was recorded on Dec. 21.
Several area counties reported major increases in new cases Tuesday.
Yankton County posted 81 new infections, representing the biggest one-day rise since reporting 140 cases on Dec. 6, 2020. There were no active cases reported at either the Yankton Community Work Center (state prison system) or the Yankton Federal Prison Camp. The county saw 52 new recoveries, with active cases climbing to 333. One new hospitalization was recorded.
Clay County reported 46 new cases, the biggest increase since posting 50 new cases on Aug. 30, 2020, shortly after the University of South Dakota commenced its fall semester. USD is currently not in session. Active cases rose to 144.
Other counties reporting double-digit increases included Turner County, 41; Union County, 35; Bon Homme County, 27; and Hutchinson County, 25.
Also, Charles Mix County reported seven new infections and Douglas County saw one new case.
New hospitalizations were also posted for Bon Homme (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
