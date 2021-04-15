South Dakota reported 235 new COVID-19 infections and one new death, recorded in Union County, in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The Union County death, which was its 42nd, was the only fatality posted for the state. It raised South Dakota’s COVID death toll to 1,949.
Yankton County saw four new infections, lifting its total number of positive tests to date above the 3,000 mark to 3,001. Seven new recoveries were reported, lowering the number of active cases to 58, the lowest it’s been since March 25. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties seeing new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+7) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported nine active cases (all students) Thursday, down two from Wednesday. There were 15 people in quarantine/isolation (0 change), including three on campus (-1).
Mount Marty University’s online portal has not been updated since Monday, when it showed one active case (staff).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 253 new infections. Also, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 was amended downward by 21 to 2,205.
In a press release issued late Wednesday, the DHHS noted that the rate of COVID-related hospitalizations in Nebraska has been increasing the last three weeks.
“Nebraska hospitals cared for an average of 167 COVID-19 patients a day over the last seven days,” the press release said. “Daily averages in prior weeks were 140, 106, and 121 COVID-19 patients. Nebraska’s main goal remains protecting hospital capacity.”
