South Dakota recorded 200 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported eight new deaths, including one in Dixon County.
The new death in South Dakota raised the state toll to 1,953. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County’s recent small surge in positive tests continued with nine new infections reported. The county has seen 41 new cases, as well as two COVID-related deaths, this week. One new recovery was also reported Saturday, increasing the number of active cases to 72. No new hospitalizations were posted.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+4), Turner (+2) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota, and Knox (+4) and Dixon (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Dixon County’s death was its ninth overall and the first recorded since Jan. 13.
Nebraska’s eight new deaths raised the state toll to 2,213.
The DHHS also posted 56 new infections Saturday.
