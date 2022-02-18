Yankton County reported a new death related to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The new death raised the county’s pandemic total to 54. It marked the first time Yankton County has recorded deaths in three straight reporting days since Dec. 18-20, 2020.
South Dakota posted six new deaths Friday, raising the state toll to 2,772.
The state saw 877 new infections, the highest total since Feb. 1. However, the DOH noted on its online portal that 676 of the 877 cases reported were due to “historical reporting from a healthcare facility.”
Active COVID cases fell to 8,465 (-680), the 19th straight day (dating back to Jan. 24) the number has declined.
Other COVID statistics for Friday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 222 (-1); new hospitalizations: 13 (-6);
• New Area Hospitalizations — Bon Homme County, +1;
• Area Case Reports (16 total) — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +1; Union County, +7; Yankton County, +3.
• USD Update — Active cases: 3 (2 students, 1 staff), down one from Thursday; quarantine/isolation: 3 (-1), none on campus (0 change).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported five cases among people who had been in school (3 YHS, 2 YMS), up two from last week. There were two exposures outside of school reported.
Here is a weekly update of active COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties, with the change from Friday, Feb. 11, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 57 (-34); Charles Mix County, 171 (-102); Clay County, 132 (-160); Douglas County, 23 (-13); Hutchinson County, 67 (-55); Turner County, 49 (-41); Union County, 122 (-112); Yankton County, 164 (-176).
