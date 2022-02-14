South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s toll to 2,742. South Dakota has posted 105 deaths so far this month. None of the new fatalities were reported in the eight-county Yankton area.
The DOH reported 283 new COVID infections Monday while active cases fell to 13,248 (-1,367).
Current hospitalizations tumbled to 259 (-35), the lowest level since Jan. 3. There were 32 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate slipped to 19.6% (-1.4%), the lowest level so far in 2022.
Yankton County recorded seven new cases and 43 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 304. There was one new hospitalization reported, the 31st so far this month.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +4.
The University of South Dakota on Monday reported just four active COVID cases (all students), the lowest number this semester. Four people were in quarantine/isolation (-8), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
For the first time in a month, the DOH did not show all 66 counties in South Dakota rated at high COVID community spread. The exceptions posted in Monday’s weekly update were Jones County (low), Lake County (substantial) and Ziebach County (moderate).
