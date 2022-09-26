NORTH PLATTE, Neb.  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state.

Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.

