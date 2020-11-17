Yankton County reported 23 more COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
South Dakota recorded 1,006 new cases Tuesday, with no new deaths for the second straight day, leaving the toll at 644.
Meanwhile, Nebraska crossed two thresholds late Monday, seeing 3,000 new infections for the first time and hitting the 100,000 level in overall cases. The state also recorded 18 new COVID-related deaths.
Yankton County’s new cases made it 13 straight days the county has recorded at least 18 new infections in a day. Twelve recoveries and two hospitalizations were also reported Tuesday.
Other area counties seeing double-digit rises in infections were Union (21), Charles Mix (12) and Hutchinson (12) counties in South Dakota, while in Nebraska, Dixon County spiked with 30 new positive tests and Cedar County saw 14 new cases.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 8 new cases (1,237 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (31), 1 new recovery (1,060), 170 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 12 new cases (652), 1 new hospitalization (81), 4 new recoveries (446), 205 active cases;
• Clay County — 6 new cases (1,142), 0 new hospitalizations (26), 1 new recovery (872), 262 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (260), 0 new hospitalizations (38), 2 new recoveries (182), 73 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (444), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 8 new recoveries (262), 179 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (716), 1 new hospitalization (41), 7 new recoveries (503), 179 active cases;
• Union County — 21 new cases (1,072), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 7 new recoveries (807), 247 active cases;
• Yankton County — 23 new cases (1,363), 2 new hospitalizations (59), 12 new recoveries (945), 410 active cases.
Besides the new cases in Dixon and Cedar counties, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported eight new infections in Knox County (363).
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota reported 70 active cases (46 students, 24 staff), down three from Monday. The total in quarantine/isolation was 184 (-10), including 23 on campus (+5).
Also, Mount Marty University reported eight active cases (6 students, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Monday.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Tuesday:
• Total Cases — 67,284 (+1,006: 970 confirmed, 36 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,624 (+485);
• Recoveries — 48,016 (+521);
• Hospitalizations — 3,769 ever hospitalized (+71), 582 currently hospitalized (+22);
• Testing — 8,325 new tests processed; 2,212 new individuals tested.
Late Monday, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day rise in new infections to date with 3,440 new cases. The previous high was 2,681 cases reported on Nov. 7. It also moved the state’s case total up to 101,601 known cases.
The 18 new deaths raised the state toll to 797.
Other Nebraska statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 101,601 (+3,440);
• Active Cases — 46,709 (+2,885);
• Recoveries — 54,095 (+567);
• Hospitalizations — 3,651 ever hospitalized (76), 938 currently hospitalized (+24);
• Testing — 28,997 new tests processed; 9,161 new individuals tested.
