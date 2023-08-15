LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS), Economic Assistance (EA) will be issuing Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to Nebraska households this week for school-age children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals during the second half of the 2022-2023 school year period.

P-EBT is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program designed to provide cash benefits on an EBT card to purchase food.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.