South Dakota recorded 352 new COVID-19 infections Friday but active cases in the state continued to decline, according to the update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The number of active cases dropped to 6,589 (-127), the lowest level in exactly one month.
One new death was reported Friday, raising the state toll to 2,171. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Active hospitalizations were unchanged at 213, with 17 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County posted eight new infections and nine new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases down to 143.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Friday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; and Union County, +8.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday reported 14 active cases (11 students, 3 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. There were 18 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), including one on campus (+1).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported the following COVID-19 statistic for the week:
• Individuals in school who later tested positive: Yankton High School, 9 cases; Yankton Middle School, 5; Stewart School, 2; Webster School, 2; Beadle School: 1;
• Individuals who tested positive outside of school: 8.
Here are the number of active cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday and the change from last Friday (Oct. 1), according to the DOH online portal: Bon Homme County — 21 (-2); Charles Mix County — 125 (0 change); Clay County — 40 (-14); Douglas County — 9 (-8); Hutchinson County — 31 (-5); Turner County — 30 (-4); Union County — 44 (+1); and Yankton County — 143 (+23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.