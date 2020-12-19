South Dakota recorded 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton and Douglas counties — in Saturday’s daily update from the state Department of Health (DOH).
Also, one new death was reported in Nebraska’s Dixon County, its sixth to date.
Yankton County saw at least one COVID-related death for the second straight day, lifting its toll to 22. The county also recorded 14 new infections as well as 23 new recoveries, which raised the recovery total above 2,000.
South Dakota reported 564 new infections Saturday and saw its number of active cases fall to 8,496, the lowest its been since Oct. 20.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,442 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 4 new recoveries (1,369), 0 new deaths (22), 51 active cases, 3 new vaccinations (6 overall);
• Charles Mix County — 4 new cases (1,060), 1 new hospitalization (114), 13 new recoveries (952), 0 new deaths (10), 98 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (3);
• Clay County — 12 new cases (1,558), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 13 new recoveries (1,430), 0 new deaths (11), 117 active cases, 7 new vaccinations (25);
• Douglas County — 8 new cases (361), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 2 new recoveries (310), 1 new death (7), 44 active cases, 1 new vaccination (1);
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (674), 1 new hospitalization (62), 7 new recoveries (595), 14 new deaths (0), 65 active cases, 6 new vaccinations (15);
• Turner County — 6 new cases (923), 1 new hospitalization (57), 6 new recoveries (800), 0 new deaths (47), 76 active cases, 17 new vaccinations (38);
• Union County — 13 new cases (1,494), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 9 new recoveries (1,308), 0 new deaths (28), 158 active cases, 5 new vaccinations (13);
• Yankton County — 14 new cases (2,327), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 23 new recoveries (2,018), 1 new death (22), 287 active cases, 4 new vaccinations (12).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported 12 new infections in Cedar County (537 overall), seven new cases in Knox County (629) and one new case in Dixon County, its 459th.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Saturday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 94,366 (+564: 409 confirmed, 155 probable);
• Active Cases — 8,498 (-277);
• Recoveries — 84,490 (+820);
• Hospitalizations — 5,385 ever hospitalized (+37); 365 currently hospitalized (-22);
• Testing — 5,480 new tests processed; 1,616 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 4,111 (+632).
In Nebraska, 17 new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Friday to raise the state toll to 1,470.
The state also reported 1,345 new infections.
Here are other statistics for Nebraska posted by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 154,745 (+1,345);
• Recoveries — 89,890 (+1,713);
• Hospitalizations — 4,952 ever hospitalized (+22); 612 currently hospitalized (+10);
• Testing — 14,965 new tests processed; 3,333 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.