Names Released In Pennington Co. Crash Jul 17, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAPID CITY — One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash one mile east of Rapid City.According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I 90 and began to exit to travel into Box Elder.The car left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and traveled through the ditch finally coming to rest in a small creek at 1:13 p.m. (MT).David Burris, 80, the driver was taken to Monument Health but had sustained fatal injuries. Karlene Burris, 75, the passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.Seatbelts were used by both the driver and passenger.South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 