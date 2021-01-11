South Dakota reported just 181 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s report from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,585.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 23 deaths late Sunday.
As is typical for a Monday, South Dakota reported light numbers in most categories, including new testing and vaccinations.
Locally, Yankton County recorded five new infections (2,586 overall) and one new hospitalization (120). No new recoveries were reported (2,410).
Also, the University of South Dakota reactivated its online portal for the spring semester Monday, and it showed 21 active cases, all students, with 26 overall in quarantine/isolation, including two on campus.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, the grades K-12 schools reported 178 new infections last week (Jan. 3-9), lifting the overall case total to 9,933 (7,4141 students; 2,519 staff) with 9,695 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 58 new infections were reported last week to bring the case total for the school year to 3,279 (2,806 students; 473 staff) with 3,217 recoveries.
Over the weekend, the Yankton School District reported two active cases at Yankton High School and one at Beadle Elementary School.
Here are Monday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 103,499 (+181: 130 confirmed, 51 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,102 (+62);
• Recoveries — 98,812 (+118);
• Hospitalizations — 5,917 ever hospitalized (+13); 242 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 2,090 new tests processed; 551 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 45,667 total vaccinations (+1,594); 38,360 individuals tested (+2,139).
In Nebraska, the new deaths recorded late Sunday raised the state’s toll to 1,760.
Also, 406 new infections were reported.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 176,026 (+406);
• Recoveries — 121,710 (+981);
• Hospitalizations — 5,460 ever hospitalized; 475 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 3,962 new tests processed; 1,337 new individuals tested.
