Two more COVID-19 variants have been detected in South Dakota, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.
This includes one case of the B.1.351 (the “South African variant”) and five cases of B.1.429 (the “California variant”).
The announcement comes two weeks after the B.1.1.7 variant (the “U.K. variant”) of COVID-19 was initially detected in the state, now at 14 cases.
The location(s) of the identified variants include:
• B.1.1.7 — Brookings (county seat: Brookings), Lyman (Kennebec), Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington County (Rapid City);
• B.1.351 — Brookings County;
• B.1.429 — Roberts County (Sisseton).
“The appearance of new variants is something we have been tracking and preparing for,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton in a press release. “Continuing mitigation practices, like washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, help slow transmission rates. Getting tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are detected is key.”
According to the DOH: “Available COVID-19 vaccines have shown some reduced effectiveness against these variants but are safe and offer good protection. The SD-DOH strongly encourages state residents to choose getting vaccinated at their earliest convenience.”
On Monday, vaccination priority group 1E was opened statewide, covering approximately 227,000 South Dakotans.
In Thursday’s daily update, South Dakota reported 263 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths, including one in Union County.
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,927.
It was the 41st death for Union County, which also recorded 11 new cases. The county has recorded 69 new infections since March 15.
Yankton County reported seven new cases and has seen 44 new cases in the last eight days. Five new recoveries were reported, lifting the number of active cases to 58. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+6) and Douglas (+1) counties in South Dakota and five new cases in Dixon County in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota online portal did not update for the second straight day. As of Tuesday, USD had 12 active cases and 20 people in quarantine/isolation, including one on campus.
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from Tuesday.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 116,624 (198 confirmed, 65 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,428 (+78);
• Recoveries — 112,269 (+173);
• Hospitalizations — 6,917 ever hospitalized (+24); 74 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 4,819 new tests processed; 961 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 10.1% (+0.2%);
• Vaccinations — 366,972 total vaccinations (+9.249); 228,659 individuals vaccinated (+4.975).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported nine new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,159. The state has recorded 24 new deaths in the past three days.
Also, 207 new infections were recorded.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 207,277 (+207);
• Recoveries — 159,163 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 6,302 ever hospitalized (+26); 107 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 947 new tests processed; 1,372 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 767,740 (+17,097).
