Yankton County reported a new COVID-19 death for the second straight day in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The new death was the county’s 50th overall and sixth this month.
South Dakota posted five new deaths Thursday, raising the state’s COVID toll to 2,628.
The DOH posted 1,358 new infections, while active cases dropped for the third straight day, falling to 34,753 (-781).
Current hospitalizations climbed to 404 (+8). There were 53 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate dropped to 37.9% (-1.4%).
Yankton County recorded 41 new infections and 43 new recoveries, with active cases falling to 855. There were two more hospitalizations posted, the ninth and 10th reported this week. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 14 COVID cases, five of which were in intensive care, while the Human Services Center had three COVID hospitalizations, down five from Wednesday.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +18; Clay County, +26; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +12; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +27.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1) and Clay (+2) counties.
Also Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem’s office announced that legislation has been filed “to guarantee medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines for private employees who are facing private employer vaccine mandates. The bill also recognizes natural immunity.”
In a press release, Noem said, “The COVID vaccination should be a choice, and we should reject the efforts that we are seeing in other parts of the country to divide us into two classes: vaccinated and unvaccinated.”
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported 48 active cases (42 students, 6 staff), an increase of eight from Wednesday. There were 63 people in quarantine/isolation (+14), including two on campus (+1).
Late Thursday, the Yankton School District issued its weekly COVID-19 update, reporting 36 cases with in-school exposure, down from 85 the previous week. This week’s cases broke out as follows: Yankton High School, 5; Yankton Middle School, 13; Beadle School, 3; Lincoln School, 4; Stewart School, 4; and Webster School, 7. There were also 17 cases reported with no exposure at school.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 737 new cases reported last week (Jan. 16-22), a drop from 1,269 the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 9,317 total cases (7,407 students; 1,910 staff) with 6,783 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — The portal showed 191 new cases last week, down from 254 the previous week. For the school year that began Aug. 9, there have been 1,491 cases (1,078 students; 413 staff) with 890 recoveries.
