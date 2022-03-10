Charles Mix County reported a new death related to COVID-19 Thursday, one of four new deaths posted for South Dakota in the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatality in Charles Mix County was its 34th overall and first since Feb. 17.
South Dakota’s pandemic death toll rose to 2,848.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to fall, with 96 active hospitalizations reported Thursday. It was the first time that number has been below 100 since Aug. 17. There were 13 new hospitalizations reported.
The DOH posted 51 new infections Thursday, with active cases falling to 3,117 (-121).
Yankton County recorded four new cases and two new recoveries, with active cases climbing to 83. One new hospitalization was posted.
Other statistics from Thursday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — Yankton County, +1;
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 25 new cases reported last week (Feb. 27-March 5), down four from the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 10,806 cases (6,629 students; 2,177 staff) with 10,666 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were four new cases reported last week, the same as the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 1,763 cases (1,286 students; 477 staff) with 1,733 recoveries.
