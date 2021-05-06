South Dakota recorded 84 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
The new death raised the state toll to 1,977. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,309, the lowest level since Aug. 20.
Yankton County reported one new case and seven new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 33, the lowest level since March 3 just before a mild spring spike in cases began. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Bon Homme (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska. Also, Hutchinson County’s case total was amended downward by three.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Thursday reported four active cases (all students), down one from Wednesday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (student), which was unchanged from Tuesday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, raising the state toll to 2,249. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Also, 213 new infections were reported.
