South Dakota saw 105 new COVID-19 infections Monday as the Department (DOH) of Health expanded its vaccination program to a new group.
Last week, the DOH announced it would start vaccinating Group E of the state’s Phase I priority groups, beginning March 22. The new group includes fire service personnel and other critical infrastructure workers.
As of Monday, the DOH online portal showed that 37% of South Dakotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, either through state channels or federal distribution programs. That included 23.36% who had completed their two-dose series.
To date, the Pfizer vaccine has been used in the most vaccinations, with 176,814 doses administered, while 168,459 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. Also, there have been 4,876 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
Also Monday, South Dakota saw no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 1,923.
Yankton County recorded five new infections and two new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 64. One new hospitalization was posted.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+1) and Cedar (+1) counties in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions, there were 251 active cases reported in the grade K-12 schools last week, an increase of 10 from the previous week. To date, there have been 14,083 total cases (10,371 students; 3,712 staff) with 13,672 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 36 active cases reported last week, down nine from the previous week. Overall, there have been 3,853 cases (3,247 students; 606 staff) reported during this school year, with 3,793 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 14 active cases (all students), which doubled Friday’s report of seven cases. The number in quarantine/isolation climbed to 20 (+2), including one on campus (0 change).
Here are Monday’s other statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 115,972 (+105: 86 confirmed, 19 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,244 (+11);
• Recoveries — 111,805 (+94);
• Hospitalizations — 6,869 ever hospitalized (+5); 62 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 771 new tests processed; 343 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 9.1% (+0.2%);
• Vaccinations — 350,149 total vaccinations (+2,874); 218,702 individuals vaccinated (+1,424).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 110 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,135.
Other statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 206,571 (+110);
• Recoveries — 159,163 (+1);
• Hospitalizations — 6,253 ever hospitalized (amended down by 1); 113 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 3,700 new tests processed; 965 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 730,967 (+12,526).
