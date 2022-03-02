featured top story COVID Update for March 2, 2022: Union County Reports New Death From P&D Staff Reports Mar 2, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Graphics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Dakota recorded six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health.The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,814.For Union County, it was its 50th COVID fatality overall and first since Feb. 1. South Dakota posted 78 new infections Wednesday, with active cases falling to 4,166 (-253).Yankton County saw one new case and five new recoveries, with active cases dropping to 89.Also of note Wednesday, South Dakota’s seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 9.6% (-.8%), the first time it’s been under 10% since Aug. 13. Other COVID statistics included:• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 148 (+1); new hospitalizations: 1;• New Area Hospitalizations — none;• New Area S.D. Cases — Charles Mix County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +2; Yankton County, +1;• USD Update — Active cases 1 (student), -1 from Tuesday; quarantine/isolation: 1 (-1), none on campus (0 achange). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals LINCOLN ARMS, 600 W. $500 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions - Sacred Heart School 18 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Four-Lane Future?Carole KoletzkyA Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuFire NightGary MuellerDr. Frank MessnerSchlimgen Resigns As Mount Marty Women’s Basketball CoachMarilyn RothschadlDaily Records: ArrestsBridge Project Scores BIG Images CommentedLetter: Saving Democracy (53)Letter: An Unnecessary War (50)Matters Of Medicine (43)Cold War Shivers (37)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (1)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (1)Daycare Bill Rejected (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
