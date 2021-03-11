South Dakota has confirmed its first cases of the COVID-19 “UK variant,” the Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.
In a press release, the DOH said two cases of the B.1.1.7 variant were detected and verified by out-of-state commercial labs.
“Neither patient was hospitalized, and both have since recovered,” the press release said.
The counties in which the variants were found were not revealed.
“This variant is something our department and partners have been closely monitoring,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in the press release. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”
The press release added that current COVID-19 vaccines “have proven safe and effective against this variant.”
As of early this week, South Dakota was one of just three states in the country that had not yet recorded any COVID variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The other states were Oklahoma and Vermont.
In the DOH’s daily COVID-19 update Thursday, 203 new infections were reported in South Dakota, along with one new death that raised the state death toll to 1,905. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active hospitalizations in the state dipped to 67, the lowest level since Aug. 26.
Locally, Yankton County reported five new infections and two new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 42. One new hospitalization was reported, the county’s seventh in the past week.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+4) and Union (+3) counties in South Dakota and Knox (+1) and Dixon (+2) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported six active cases Thursday (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. There were 13 people in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of which were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a staff member), which was MMU’s first active case since Feb. 23.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 221 new cases and two new deaths, which raised the state toll to 2,122.
Active hospitalizations continued to fall, dropping to 119, the lowest level since last summer.
