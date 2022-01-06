South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Douglas County, in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the post-holiday surge continued with 2,183 new infections reported, with active cases climbing by 14%.
The new deaths raised South Dakota’s pandemic toll to 2,520.
Douglas County recorded its 15th death overall and first since Dec. 14, which was the end of a stretch during which it recorded five deaths in roughly one week.
South Dakota’s new cases marked the third straight day the state has posted at least 2,000 new infections, the first time that has occurred during the pandemic.
Active cases rose to 14,355 (+1,177), the highest level since Dec. 11, 2020.
Current hospitalizations climbed to 305 (+36), the first time the state has reached the 300 level since Dec. 29, 2020.
The seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 28.1%.
The eight area South Dakota counties added 218 new cases Thursday:
• Yankton County reported 66 new COVID infections and recorded 12 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 430, the first time it’s been above 400 since Dec. 16, 2020. One new hospitalization was reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight COVID cases, including five in intensive care and one on a ventilator. However, the DOH also showed the South Dakota Human Services Center with five hospitalized COVID cases. The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) website showed four active cases at the Yankton Community Work Center (3 inmates, 1 staff), while the Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicated no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
• Union County reported 38 new cases and has added 152 new cases this week;
• Clay County recorded 37 new cases and has added 131 new infections this week. The University of South Dakota is still on holiday break;
• Charles Mix County posted 26 new cases and saw two new hospitalizations;
• Bon Homme County posted 22 new cases. The DOC website also showed 16 active cases at Springfield’s Mike Durfee State Prison (15 inmates, 1 staff);
• Hutchinson County added 15 new cases and recorded four new hospitalizations. According to the DOH, Parkston’s Avera St. Benedict Hospital had two COVID patients, while no COVID patients were shown for Freeman Regional Health Services;
• Also locally, Turner County has nine new cases and Douglas County recorded five new positive tests.
The DOH’s weekly update for the state’s educational institutions reported the following:
• Grades K-12: There were 263 new cases recorded for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, up from 221 the previous week. For the school year to date, there have been 6,308 cases (5,061 students; 1,247 staff), with 5,647 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools: There were 56 new cases reported last week, up from 36 infections the previous week. For the school year that began Aug. 8, there have been 796 cases reported (562 students, 234 staff), with 694 recoveries.
