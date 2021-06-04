South Dakota recorded 20 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,022. They were not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported no new cases and one new recovery, lowering the number of active cases to seven.
Clay County (+2) is the only area South Dakota county to report new positive tests.
Meanwhile, the DOH continued to amend its number of total hospitalizations attributed to COIVD-19 downward. After hitting a high of 7,588 on May 28, the statewide number has been reduced down daily ever since, falling to 7,245 on Friday. Area counties that reported hospitalization reductions Friday included: Yankton County (-8; pandemic total of 154); Charles Mix County (-8; 150); Bon Homme County (-7; 77); Turner County (-6; 73); Hutchinson County (-2; 91); Douglas County (-1; 58); and Union County (-1; 82).
However, Clay County reported two new hospitalizations, giving it 55 total.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal showed 41 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state death toll at 2,249. The state hasn’t reported a COVID-related death since May 24.
