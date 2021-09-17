Yankton County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was one of four deaths reported in the state, which raised South Dakota’s toll to 2,100.
It was Yankton County’s 35th pandemic-related death and second this month. The previous death was posted on the DOH portal Sept. 7.
South Dakota has recorded 31 COVID-related deaths so far in September.
The DOH portal reported 544 new infections Friday, with active cases climbing 3.5% to 7,794.
Active hospitalizations remained steady at 214, with 25 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County also recorded four new infections and six new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 95.
Other case numbers for area South Dakota counties Friday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +2.
In addition, Charles Mix and Clay counties each reported one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday posted 13 active cases (10 students, 3 staff), up two from Thursday. There were 19 people in quarantine/isolation (-4), including two on campus (-1).
Late Friday, Mount Marty University’s online portal showed no active cases, which was unchanged from Thursday.
Also Friday, the Yankton School District reported four cases of student/staff who were at school and later tested positive: Yankton High School — 1; Yankton Middle School — 2; and Stewart Elementary School — 1.
Here is the list of active COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties for Sept. 17, with the increase or decrease over the past seven days noted in parentheses: Bon Homme County — 19 (+1); Charles Mix County — 78 (-3); Clay County — 77 (+2); Douglas County — 20 (-1); Hutchinson County — 52 (+16); Turner County —39 (+3); Union County — 70 (+12); and Yankton County — 95 (-13).
