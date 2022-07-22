PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Mark Roby to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s Board of Commissioners. This appointment is effective immediately.

“South Dakota has the strongest economy in America, but our state’s housing challenges continue to be one of the obstacles to sustaining that momentum,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Mark will bring a common-sense approach to the Housing Board to help solve these challenges in a way that works for every community across South Dakota.”

