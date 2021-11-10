South Dakota recorded seven new deaths related to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH), while active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise.
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,277. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases rose for the ninth straight day, climbing to 6,290 (+207).
Active hospitalizations moved up for the second day in a row, rising to 233 (+2).
The DOH reported 555 new infections Wednesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate rising to 14.8%.
Locally, Yankton County saw 22 new cases for the second consecutive day. Nine new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rising to 188. Two new hospitalizations were also reported. The DOH online portal Wednesday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven COVID cases, five of which were listed in intensive care. There were no COVID-19 cases posted for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
The case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +9; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +4.
Also, Hutchinson County reported two new hospitalizations, while Bon Homme County added one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday showed four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), up one from Tuesday. Five people were in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases on its Yankton campus for the first time since Oct. 6.
