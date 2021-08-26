Turner County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death, which was the only COVID fatality for the state posted by the DOH, was the first reported in Turner County since July 1 and raised its overall toll to 59.
The death lifted the statewide pandemic toll to 2,060. It was the 13th death posted for South Dakota this month.
The state recorded 472 new infections Thursday, while the number of active cases rose to 3,655, an increase of 6%. In the first DOH posting for August, South Dakota had 657 active cases. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate rose to 17.2%.
Yankton County saw nine new infections Thursday and has now posted 33 new cases in the past three days. Three new recoveries were reported, with the county’s number of active cases rising to 51. One new hospitalization was also recorded, the third for the county this week. The county’s seven-day infection rate is 16.7%, according to the DOH portal.
On a related note, the Yankton School Board announced Thursday it is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to discuss masking for the Yankton School District. The meeting will be held at the Yankton High School theatre.
Meanwhile, other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Thursday included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+4) and Union (+3) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Thursday posted 12 active cases (9 students, 3 staff), up three from Wednesday. Sixteen people were in isolation/quarantine (+3), including three on campus (no change).
