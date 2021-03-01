With the arrival of March — the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the region — South Dakota reported just 43 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the state toll at 1,888. South Dakota finished February with 110 deaths related to COVID-19.
Also, the number of active cases in the state rose by 15 Monday to 1,948.
Yankton County reported no new cases and one new recovery, lowering the number of active cases to 32.
For the first time since last summer, no new cases were reported in any counties in the Yankton area.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, 224 active cases were reported in grade K-12 schools last week, up from 191 the previous week. Overall, there have been 13,255 cases reported (9,751 students; 3,504 staff) with 12,928 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 32 active cases posted for last week, up from 29 the previous week. To date, there have been 3,722 infections reported (3,150 students; 572 staff) with 3,685 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota reported four active cases (2 students, 2 staff), an increase of one from Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at eight (+2), including one on campus (+1).
Mount Marty University reported no active case as of late Friday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 94 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state death toll at 2,082.
The state recorded 162 deaths during February.
