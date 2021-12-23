South Dakota reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,456. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
There were 428 new infections posted, with active cases dropping slightly to 7,090 (-12).
Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 237. There were 23 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County saw 15 new cases, the eighth straight day of double-digit increases in confirmed positive tests. Eleven new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rising to 273, the highest level since Dec. 22, 2020 (274). The county also recorded two new hospitalizations, giving the county 21 hospitalizations so far this month.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, 0; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +4.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported three active cases (1 student, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday. Three people were in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus (-1).
Here is a list of the active cases in area South Dakota counties for Thursday, with the difference from Friday, Dec. 17, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 68 (-1); Charles Mix County, 148 (-52); Clay County, 71 (-9); Douglas County, 24 (-10); Hutchinson County, 95 (-16); Turner County, 66 (+1); Union County, 90 (-11); and Yankton County, 273 (+46).
