South Dakota saw a huge rise in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 785 new infections in the daily update from the Department of Health.
Yankton County recorded 12 new positive tests, its biggest one-day jump since March 31 and first double-digit rise since April 16.
The state’s increase was its biggest one-day hike since Dec. 16, which was on the back side of the fall surge in South Dakota.
Active cases spiked to 3,114, a rise of 525 from Monday. It marked the first time that active cases have been above the 3,000 level since Jan. 29.
Active hospitalizations jumped by 14 to 141.
Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 16.1%.
While Yankton County also saw two new recoveries, the number of active cases rose to 35, the highest level since May 5. Two new COVID-related hospitalizations were also reported.
Every area South Dakota county reported multiple new infections Tuesday. They included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County. +9; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +7.
Hutchinson and Turner counties also reported one new hospitalization each.
