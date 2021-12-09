South Dakota recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Douglas County — in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, active cases declined for the second time in three days, while current hospitalizations went up slightly.
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,392.
For Douglas County, it was the 12th death overall and third in the past three days. Prior to this week, the county had gone 11 months without a death.
The DOH recorded 384 new infections Thursday, the smallest daily increase since Oct. 28.
Active cases fell to 7,688 (-64), while current hospitalizations rose to 270 (+3). Thirty new hospitalizations were recorded.
Yankton County reported 22 new cases, the third straight day the county has recorded at least 20 new infections and the seventh straight day of double-digit increases. Ten new recoveries were posted, with the number of active cases climbing to 201, the first time that figure has been above 200 since Jan. 6.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +8 (snapping a streak of eight straight reporting days with at least 10 new cases); Clay County, +5; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +7.
New hospitalizations were reported in Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+1) counties. For Hutchinson County, it marked the third straight day a new hospitalization was posted.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported 10 active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. Eleven people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported two active cases (both students), up one from Tuesday and the first time the school has had more than one active case since Oct. 26.
The DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota’s educational institutions reported:
• Grades K-12 schools — There were 350 new cases reported last week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), up from 311 the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 5,277 cases (4,265 students; 1,012 staff), with 3,614 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — Forty-two new cases were posted for last week, up from 27 the week prior. For the school year, there have been 626 total cases (445 students, 181 staff) with 564 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.