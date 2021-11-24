COVID-19 cases continued to climb significantly in several area South Dakota counties, according to Wednesday’s update from the state Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, active COVID cases in the state jumped above the 7,000 mark for the first time since Oct. 4. There were 7,080 active cases posted, an increase of 130 from Tuesday.
Yankton County saw 19 new infections reported Wednesday, the 17th time in the 19 reporting days so far in November that the county has reached double digits in new cases. One new hospitalization was reported, the 10th recorded this month. There were 14 new recoveries, with active cases rising to 191, the highest level since Jan. 7.
Union County added 15 new cases and saw its number of active cases climb to 120 (+10).
Hutchinson County recorded 14 new positive tests and has now reported 30 new cases the past two days. Active cases rose to 88, the highest level since Dec. 14, 2020.
The case reports for other area South Dakota counties for Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +9; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +3; and Turner County, +5.
Besides Yankton County, new hospitalizations were also reported in Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 574 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths Wednesday, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,320, with 85 of those recorded this month. Neither of Wednesday’s reported deaths were posted for the Yankton area.
Current hospitalizations dropped by six to 231. There were 26 new hospitalizations reported.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday posted eight active cases (7 students, 1 staff), up two from Tuesday. Ten people were in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Also, the DOH updated the vaccination page of its online portal to reflect vaccinations for residents ages 5 and up. It now lists 64% of eligible South Dakotans having received at least one vaccine dose, which was amended downward from 71% previously. Also, 53.25% were listed as having completed the vaccination series.
