U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear

 Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON — The remains of a South Dakota soldier reported missing during the Korean War have been accounted for by defense officials.

In a press release issued Monday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for July 13, 2022.

