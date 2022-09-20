WASHINGTON — The remains of a South Dakota soldier reported missing during the Korean War have been accounted for by defense officials.
In a press release issued Monday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for July 13, 2022.
In 1951, Little Bear was a member of A Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Feb. 13 after his unit was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces and conducted a two-day withdrawal from Changbong-ni, South Korea, to Wonju. He had been captured and was a prisoner of war at POW Camp No. 1 in North Korea. Repatriated POWs reports and information from Chinese and North Korean forces said he died in captivity on or about July 21, 1951.
During Operation GLORY in the fall of 1954, remains from Changsong, North Korea, where POW Camp No. 1 was located, were returned to United Nations Command but could not be identified. The remains, designated X-14251 Operation GLORY, were buried Feb. 16, 1956, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In November 2019, during Phase 2 of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project, X-14251 was disinterred from the Punchbowl as part of the planned exhumation of 23 Operation GLORY burials originating from the Changsong area, and they were transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis.
To identify Little Bear’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Little Bear’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Little Bear will be buried Sept. 30, 2022, in McLaughlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.