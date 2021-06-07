South Dakota reported 14 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). Meanwhile, Yankton County saw its lowest number of active cases in slightly more than a year.
The number of active cases dropped to 242, while the number of active hospitalizations climbed by three to 40.
The state’s death toll remained at 2,022.
Yankton County recorded one new case and two new recoveries, lowering its number of active cases to six, the lowest level since June 4, 2020. It was the only area South Dakota county to report a new case.
The DOH continued adjusting its number of total COVID hospitalizations downward. The total has been reduced from a high of 7,588 on May 28 down to 7,177 recorded Monday. Area counties that saw their total COVID hospitalizations reduced Monday included Bon Homme County (-1; adjusted COVID total of 76); Clay County (-1; 54); Douglas County (-1; 57), Hutchinson County (-1; 90) and Yankton County (-2; 152).
Also, Hutchinson County has been re-classified as having no community spread. In the area, Douglas County also has that classification. All other counties, except Yankton County, are classified as having minimal spread (less than 10 cases per 100,000 people or at least one case); Yankton County is classified as having moderate community spread (10-100 cases per 100,000 people or a minimum of four cases). No counties in South Dakota are listed as having substantial community spread (100 or more cases per 100,000 or a minimum of 10 cases).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal on Monday showed 90 new COVID infections. Also, two new deaths were recorded — the first posted since May 24 — to raise the state’s toll to 2,251.
