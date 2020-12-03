South Dakota has surpassed 1,000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding 38 new fatalities in Thursday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, new deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner (2) and Yankton counties.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Wednesday reported 48 new deaths in that state.
South Dakota’s 38 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,033. Of those, 184 deaths have been recorded since Thanksgiving.
The state reported 1,145 new infections Thursday, with 70 new hospitalizations reported. The number of those currently hospitalized rose by seven to 538.
Yankton County saw 41 infections Thursday, as well as eight new COVID-related hospitalizations. According to the DOH website, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has 21 beds occupied by COVID patients, including six in intensive care (ICU) and two on ventilators.
Here are summaries from area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 5 new cases (1,377 overall), 1 new hospitalization (47), 3 new recoveries (1,253), 1 new death (20), 104 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (922), 3 new hospitalizations (104), 7 new recoveries (633), 0 new deaths (5), 284 active cases;
• Clay County — 10 new cases (1,391), 1 new hospitalization (31), 5 new recoveries (1,157), 0 new deaths (11), 223 active cases;
• Douglas County — 7 new cases (312), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 1 new recovery (242), 0 new deaths (5), 65 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 14 new cases (600), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 4 new recoveries (427), 1 new death (11), 162 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (814), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 3 new recoveries (662), 2 new deaths (45), 107 active cases;
• Union County — 12 new cases (1,281), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 6 new recoveries (1,040), 0 new deaths (25), 216 active cases;
• Yankton County — 41 new cases (1,863), 8 new hospitalizations (89), 8 new recoveries (1,369), 1 new death (11), 483 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday reported seven new infections in Knox County (459 overall), six new cases in Cedar County (405) and four new cases in Dixon County (412).
Here is the South Dakota statistical summary for Thursday:
• Total Cases — 83,348 (+1,145: 822 confirmed, 323 probable);
• Active Cases — 15,747 (+617);
• Recoveries — 66,841 (+490);
• Hospitalizations — 4,696 ever hospitalized (+70); 538 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 6,148 new tests processed; 2,157 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, the 48 deaths reported late Wednesday in Nebraska raised the state toll to 1,128.
There were also 2,336 new cases reported Wednesday.
Here are the state statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 132,530 (+2,336);
• Recoveries — 65,740 (+765);
• Hospitalizations — 4,425 ever hospitalized (+45); 853 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 20,122 new tests processed; 4,617 new individuals tested.
