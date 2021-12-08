South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Also, active cases and current hospitalizations saw increases, with the number of active hospitalizations reaching their highest level since early January.
The nine new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,384. South Dakota has already posted 56 COVID-related deaths so far in December.
Yankton County’s new death was its 43rd so far in the pandemic and its first this month.
For Charles Mix County, it was its 28th COVID-related fatality and first since Nov. 5.
The DOH posted 627 new infections Wednesday, with the number of active cases rising to 7,752 (+105), the highest level since Sept. 20.
Active hospitalizations soared to 267 (+17), the highest number since Jan. 4. There were 29 new hospitalizations recorded.
Yankton County saw 20 new infections, the second straight day the county has recorded at least 20 new cases. There were 18 new recoveries reported, with the number of active cases rising to 189. One new hospitalization was posted, the ninth time in the last 11 reporting days (dating back to Nov. 19) the DOH has recorded at least one new hospitalization for the county. The DOH portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 11 COVID-19 cases, seven of which were in intensive care (ICU) with one on a ventilator.
Charles Mix County added 19 new cases, the eighth straight reporting day the county has reached double digits. The DOH posted six new hospitalizations for the county, matching its biggest one-day pandemic increase that was also recorded on Oct. 9, 2020. The DOH portal Wednesday showed Wagner Memorial Hospital with five COVID cases, none of which were in ICU.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Clay County, +8; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +8; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +7.
Hutchinson County also reported one new COVID-related hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday posted 10 active cases (all students), down two from Tuesday. There were 11 people in quarantine/isolation (-4), none of whom were on campus.
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), up one from Monday.
