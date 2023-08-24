KADOKA — A Fort Thompson boy has been identified as the person who died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles west of Kadoka in Jackson County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 1996 Toyota Camry, and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on Interstate 90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County. At 12:46 p.m., the Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch.
The driver of the Camry, Jacob Jumper, 22, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Trailblazer, Donell Red Bear, 39, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital.
There were three passengers in the Trailblazer.
The 35-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer, Rikki Voice, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown by Black Hills Life Flight to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital.
The 7-year-old female minor passenger of the Trailblazer sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown by Black Hills Life Flight to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital.
The 11-year-old male minor passenger of the Trailblazer sustained fatal injuries.
Restraint use by occupants of the Trailblazer remains under investigation.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
