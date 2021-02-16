South Dakota recorded 218 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,855.
Both active cases (+112) and active hospitalizations (+11) climbed.
Yankton County saw four new infections and no new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 40.
Other area counties reporting new cases include Charles Mix (+6), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+4) and Union (+3) counties in South Dakota and Dixon (+3) and Cedar (+2) counties in Nebraska.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 110,593 (+218: 153 confirmed, 65 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,204 (+112);
• Recoveries — 106,545 (+105);
• Hospitalizations — 6,461 ever hospitalized (+15); 97 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 2,735 new tests processed; 727 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 155,260 total vaccinations (+712); 104,914 individuals vaccinated (+254).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 43 new infections,
There was also one death related to COVID-19 reported, upping the state toll to 2,004.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 197,447 (+43);
• Recoveries — 1432,335 (0 change reported);
• Hospitalizations — 5,964 ever hospitalized (+2); 177 currently hospitalized (-18);
• Testing — 3,235 new tests processed; 452 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 293,362 (+4,244).
