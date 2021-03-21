South Dakota reported 144 new COVID-19 infections and one nee death in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
One new death was recorded, raising the state toll to 1,923. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
Total hospitalizations in the state dropped to 59, the first time it’s been below 60 since Aug. 26.
Yankton County recorded four new cases and four new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at 61.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+2), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+3) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 134 new infections and no new deaths. The state’s death toll remained at 2,135.
